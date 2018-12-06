‘Avengers 4’ Directors Refuse to Answer Questions About the Trailer

When is the Avengers 4 trailer going to drop? That’s the question that Marvel fans have been asking, but it’s also a question that the Russo Brothers aren’t answering — at least not tonight.

The directors appeared at the Collider Screening Series presentation of Avengers: Infinity War tonight where they also participated in a question and answer session, but it was made clear right off the bat that there would be one topic that was off limits for the audience: Avengers 4. Slashfilm’s Peter Sciretta, who was in attendance, tweeted that the directors said they would not be answering any questions about Avengers 4 — including about the trailer.

And the generally jovial Russos were serious about the no questions thing. How serious? Well, it turns out that Joe Russo had an air horn on hand to prevent any questions about the Avengers: Infinity War follow up.

So if we didn’t get the Avengers 4 trailer today and the Russo Brothers aren’t answering any questions about it or the film, when will fans get to feast their eyes on the first look at the incredibly eagerly-anticipated film? While Wednesday seemed like the best and most obvious choice both because of the special Infinity War screening and the fact that it would be one year almost to the day since Infinity War‘s trailer was released, Disney may be holding off a few more weeks to take advantage of some significant upcoming films.

Coming up on December 14th, Sony will release their Into the Spider-Verse, followed by Disney’s Mary Poppins Returns on December 19th, before Aquaman and Bumblebee hit theaters on December 21st. Any of those films would be a great opportunity for the Avengers 4 trailer as all of those films are likely to have a significant audience turnout.

Whenever it is we finally do get the Avengers 4 trailer, it will also provide the answer to another burning question fans have about the film: it’s title, which has notoriously been kept a secret.

“I’ve said before, it’s gotten entirely out of hand,” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige told IGN. “And now we have no chance to living up to any expectations of what it’s gonna be. And it sort of backfired, if I’m honest with you, because the notion was to not talk about it so the focus was to be on [Infinity War].”

Avengers 4 opens May 3, 2019. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.

When do you think we’ll get the Avengers 4 trailer? Let us know your best guess in the comments!