‘Avengers 4’ Casting Call May Reveal Major Spoiler

The untitled sequel to Avengers: Infinity War looks like it could be taking a major cue from the comic books, according to a recent casting call.

The casting notice states that the production codenamed “Mary Lou” is looking for two-year-old twin boys for two days of filming in December. Filming is taking place in Peachtree City, Georgia, which is about 30 minutes away from Atlanta.

The request to cast twins should ring alarm bells for Avengers fans, especially with the budding relationship between Scarlet Witch and the Vision.

In the comics, the two fall in love and eventually get married, resulting in the births of twin boys. The story surrounding the kids has been one of the most confounding plots in Avengers comics. At first, the kids were found to be created by Scarlet Witch from shards of Mephisto’s soul, and were reabsorbed into the demon.

Wanda Maximoff nearly went mad from the events, which eventually caused her and Vision to break up. Later, Wanda has a nervous breakdown and uses her powers to “Disassemble” the Avengers, including killing Hawkeye and Jack of Hearts. Magneto takes her away, but she ends up being convinced by Pietro to rewrite reality where everyone has their hearts’ desires, resulting in the House of M event.

Then two members of the Young Avengers, Wiccan and Speed, believe themselves to be reincarnated versions of Scarlet Witch’s children, resulting in the maxi-series Avengers: Children’s Crusade.

It remains to be seen if this pans out in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but we wouldn’t be surprised. Vision and Scarlet Witch’s relationship has been teased since Avengers: Age of Ultron, their first cinematic appearance.

It was shown they have a strong connection in Captain America: Civil War, despite them fighting on opposing sides in the conflict. Set photos have shown the two fighting together in Avengers: Infinity War, indicating that relationship will continue to develop in the new movie.

But will they have kids? And if so, how will it play into the plot? Is it a vision of a possible future, some Infinity Gauntlet trickery, or something else?

Maybe we’ll get a better idea when Avengers: Infinity War premieres in theaters on May 4, 2018.

