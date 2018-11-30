‘Avengers 4’ Fan Concept Trailer Brings in the X-Men

While we wait for the official trailer for Avengers 4 to drop, the internet is set ablaze with all sorts of fan theories and art in regards to the upcoming blockbuster. One fan trailer — from the mind of Billy Crammer — edits in the X-Men as if they were being introduced in the movie and to be frank, it’s a pretty convincing argument.

The nearly-three minute fan begins with a voiceover from Cobie Smulders’ Agent Maria Hill as various acts of destruction play out on-screen. We see scenes like the ending of Avengers: Infinity War where the surviving Avengers are standing over the dead body of Vision (Paul Bettany) and glimpses of Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) dream from Avengers: Age of Ultron.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As soon as Agent Hill begins to talk about the need for more heroes, Professor Xavier can be seen wheeling himself to Cerebro before we see all kinds of X-Men introduced. The trailer includes clips from most movies in Fox’s X-Men universe including X-Men: The Last Stand and Logan. Heck, it even has a clip from Deadpool 2 of X-Force skydiving into action.

Of course, something like introducing the X-Men into the Marvel Cinematic Universe will take some time. While Disney — the parent company of Marvel Studios, the movie studio behind the MCU — has agreed to acquire Fox, the deal still has some hurdles to clear internationally. It’s supposed to close in the early part of next year, likely far too late for any of the Fox-owned Marvel properties — like the X-Men and Fantastic Four — to be included in May’s Avengers 4.

Avengers 4 director Joe Russo recently spoke with USA Today about the inclusion of the X-Men and including to the fan-favorite helmer, it’s but a matter of time before mutants are introduced to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

“It could be a little time, with the integration of Fox and all the Fox characters,” Russo explained. “I haven’t talked to [Marvel Studios President Kevin Feige] directly about it, so I don’t know what his plans are. But my guess would be they’re gonna integrate some of the other characters and take their time doing that.”

What’d you think of the fan edit? When and where do you think the X-Men will be introduced to the MCU? LEt us know your thoughts in the comments below!

Avengers: Infinity War and Ant-Man and the Wasp are now available as a digital download as well as on Blu-ray and DVD. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5, 2019.