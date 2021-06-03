Marvel Fans Went Wild for Paul Rudd's Pink Suit at Avengers Campus Opening

Disneyland officially opened the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus on Wednesday, allowing folks to see the Marvel-themed attractions for the first time and hosting a kick-off presentation that included some of the biggest names from Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige, the producer behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helped Disney chairman Bob Chapek open the Campus, and they were joined on-stage by a couple of MCU stars. Anthony Mackie helped introduce the Campus' Captain America, modeled after his on-screen character, Sam Wilson. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd also joined the party, and Twitter had a field day with his arrival.

Paul Rudd remains one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, partly because of his never-ending charm, but also because everyone is fascinated with his ability to look the same age every single year. The Ant-Man star sported a pink suit to the Avengers Campus opening and everyone instantly fell in love with the look.

Seriously, if you search for "Paul Rudd" on any social media platform, you'll see a flood of responses to his suit, along with a few complaints about him missing the Friends reunion mixed in.

You can take a look at some of the best tweets about Paul Rudd's Avengers Campus debut below!