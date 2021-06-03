Marvel Fans Went Wild for Paul Rudd's Pink Suit at Avengers Campus Opening
Disneyland officially opened the highly-anticipated Avengers Campus on Wednesday, allowing folks to see the Marvel-themed attractions for the first time and hosting a kick-off presentation that included some of the biggest names from Marvel Studios. Kevin Feige, the producer behind the Marvel Cinematic Universe, helped Disney chairman Bob Chapek open the Campus, and they were joined on-stage by a couple of MCU stars. Anthony Mackie helped introduce the Campus' Captain America, modeled after his on-screen character, Sam Wilson. Ant-Man star Paul Rudd also joined the party, and Twitter had a field day with his arrival.
Paul Rudd remains one of the most beloved actors in Hollywood, partly because of his never-ending charm, but also because everyone is fascinated with his ability to look the same age every single year. The Ant-Man star sported a pink suit to the Avengers Campus opening and everyone instantly fell in love with the look.
Seriously, if you search for "Paul Rudd" on any social media platform, you'll see a flood of responses to his suit, along with a few complaints about him missing the Friends reunion mixed in.
You can take a look at some of the best tweets about Paul Rudd's Avengers Campus debut below!
Breathe if You Agree
PAUL RUDD IN A PINK SUIT. BREATHE IF YOU AGREE #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/OOis2bgMKt— mårti ⎊ ceo of paul rudd | | LOKI ERA (@IR0NLANG) June 3, 2021
I REPEAT
PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. I REPEAT, PAUL RUDD IN A LIGHT PINK SUIT. pic.twitter.com/M3MXnANY3W— sophia ✳︎︎ (@twsmbucky) June 3, 2021
He Really Did
Paul Rudd really brought out the pink suit for the #AvengersCampus opening 😍 pic.twitter.com/U87x1id1W4— Mia Johnson (@MiaJMedia) June 3, 2021
Joy
Paul Rudd in-front of Ant Man and the Wasp and PYM Test Kitchen is bringing me joy today. pic.twitter.com/6HoAHzcCLN— TheMouseAndMore-Adam (@TheMouseAndMore) June 3, 2021
Captain America Sandwich
Paul Rudd is in a Captain America sandwich!! pic.twitter.com/gUZPheK1wP— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 3, 2021
Serve
Paul Rudd in pink is such a serve pic.twitter.com/2Xmlx3Vlbf— Brian | Loki era (@McuScottLang) June 3, 2021
10/10
no thoughts, just anthony mackie and paul rudd. pic.twitter.com/nqXgN6Y671— mar ᱬ || loki era (@strongsparker) June 3, 2021
Need
I didn't know I needed to see Paul Rudd in a dusty pink suit until now pic.twitter.com/kJqwcm8hMa— Rachel Paige (@rachmeetsworld) June 3, 2021
We Can All Agree
we all agree that anthony mackie and paul rudd at the opening of avengers campus pic.twitter.com/dGRRHJgxIV— ᴴ (@hiddlouistan) June 3, 2021
The Eternal Ant-Man
Does Paul Rudd age? #AvengersCampus pic.twitter.com/eKf4DrxScM— Ashley Carter (@AshleyLCarter1) June 3, 2021