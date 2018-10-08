‘Avengers’ Concept Art Reveals Chitauri Jumbo Carriers for Thanos’ Troops

Marvel Studios artist Charlie Wen has revealed new concept art showing a different design for the Chitauri transports in Marvel’s The Avengers.

Wen shared the artwork on Facebook, noting that the concept went unused as the film went for a more high-tech look for the Chitauri ships.

“Initial Avengers brainstorm sketch for Chitauri Jumbo carriers: these were gigantic flying serpent-like creatures that carried Thanos‘ troops into battle against the Avengers,” Wen wrote on Facebook. “This particular sketch was a bit low-tech for what we eventually needed, but I still enjoy having the pilot driving the behemoth;). All the ‘pods’ you see underneath the creature are Chitauri that would have dive-bombed onto their target.”

Wen also recently revealed the early concept artwork for Loki’s “casual look.”

“Loki casualwear design used in Avengers: I designed both of Loki’s costumes in Avengers to fit more into the superhero vibe that Joss (Whedon) was aiming for in this film—while retaining what I felt was pertinent to keep from my original design of him (in Thor),” Wen wrote in an Instagram post.

If you’re interested in learning how to paint like the artists at Marvel Studios, there’s a book for you. How to Paint Characters the Marvel Studios Way reveals the process of creating characters for the MCU as told by the artists themselves. Here’s a description from Marvel:

“Within the stunning pages of this keepsake book, readers will learn these artists’ favorite tools of the trade, their tips for visual character development, their process of collaborating with filmmakers and other artists on the team, and the costume and props departments—and how it all comes together to create seamless film designs! Each five-ten page ‘character study’ will take readers on a step-by-step journey through the artist’s approach to bringing a specific hero or villain to life. Not only will readers get a sense of how each artist works, from their tools to their process, they’ll also get to see how a character’s design was created—from blank page to a final approval!”

Marvel’s The Avengers is Available now on Blu-ray and DVD.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019; Avengers 4 on May 3, 2019; and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.