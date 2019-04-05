‘Avengers: Endgame’ 3 Weeks Teaser Released

3 Weeks until #AvengersEndgame. See it in theaters April 26, get tickets now: https://t.co/h90aWvzX1D pic.twitter.com/mS5VwVjjuw — Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) April 5, 2019

While comic book fans have Shazam! to see this weekend and Hellboy coming next week, there is nothing quite like the enthusiasm in the fan community for Avengers: Endgame, which will pit the heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe against Thanos again, and this time will likely result in some permanent status quo changes for the characters and their world. The studio knows this, and they are continuing to whet the fans’ appetite with teasers and trailers that give away little but offer a tantalizing look at the MCU following the cataclysmic ending of last year’s Avengers: Infinity War killed half of all life on Earth.

To that end, they have released a “three weeks” teaser trailer, which you can see above. The footage itself offers little new — and certainly less than hardcore fans know after reading up on the scene screened at CinemaCon this week — but that has served the movie well so far, with a promotional campaign that seems to have said “dude — you’re gonna see it” and refused to spoil much of anything. For thematic continuity, though, the Guardians of the Galaxy fan in me cannot help but hear the “we lost — all of us” narration and seeing a callback to Quill rallying the team in the first movie by referring to them as a bunch of losers — “people who have lost stuff” — in one of his more underwhelming but endearing motivational speeches.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Endgame is expected to break some box-office records. Previous reports have said the movie could earn $200 million to $250 million during its opening weekend in North America, but Deadline has since revealed that it could earn even more. They write that the movie could very well make “north of $260M,” claiming that “$300M isn’t out of the realm of possibility.” Do you already have your tickets for opening weekend? Tell us how you’re ringing in the culminating event of the last 11 years in Marvel in the comments! Avengers: Endgame is hitting theaters on April 26th. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which is currently playing in theaters, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 5th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about that Joker trailer, WWE Wrestlemania 35 and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!