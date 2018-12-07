Marvel

‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Losing It Over Captain America Crying

The first teaser for Avengers: Endgame has delivered fans hints of what to expect from the upcoming film, though no fan could have prepared themselves for seeing Captain America crying.

Throughout Chris Evans‘ tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, his character has served as a moral compass of doing what’s right, no matter how dire a situation became. Cap always persevered and inspired hope in others, which makes seeing him cry feel like he’s given up that fighting spirit, even if only for a moment.

What made the moment hit fans even harder is the fact that Avengers: Endgame is likely the last time we’ll see Evans play Steve Rogers in the MCU, which is why we’ve all been holding back our own tears for months.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Captain America in the new Avengers: Endgame teaser before it lands in theaters on April 26, 2019!

