‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fans Are Losing It Over Captain America Crying

The first teaser for Avengers: Endgame has delivered fans hints of what to expect from the upcoming film, though no fan could have prepared themselves for seeing Captain America crying.

Throughout Chris Evans‘ tenure in the Marvel Cinematic Universe as Steve Rogers, his character has served as a moral compass of doing what’s right, no matter how dire a situation became. Cap always persevered and inspired hope in others, which makes seeing him cry feel like he’s given up that fighting spirit, even if only for a moment.

What made the moment hit fans even harder is the fact that Avengers: Endgame is likely the last time we’ll see Evans play Steve Rogers in the MCU, which is why we’ve all been holding back our own tears for months.

Scroll down to see what fans are saying about Captain America in the new Avengers: Endgame teaser before it lands in theaters on April 26, 2019!

Stab Me Now

#AvengersEndGame is legit gonna break me. Captain America crying? Are you kidding me? Just stab me now. — Sandra (@bbggoodd) December 7, 2018

Poor Dad

Who made my dad cry? pic.twitter.com/kHGQm4sEQ0 — Joey Merkel (@Joseph_Merkel) December 7, 2018

Never Thought I’d See the Day

I never thought I’d see the day that Captain America is crying…?Avengers Endgame is really screwing with my emotions, and I’ve only seen the trailer! — Riley ?❤️ (@r1leysm1th) December 7, 2018

Crying AND No Beard?!

Don’t know what was the saddest part of the @Avengers Endgame Trailer: the shot of Captain America crying or the fact he no longer had a beard. #AvengersEndgame @ChrisEvans — Courtney Megaro (@CourtneyMegaro) December 7, 2018

I’ll Protect You

When you see Captain America crying in the #AvengersEndGame trailer pic.twitter.com/M4oU0Nyi0B — Tonji “Advent is HERE” Byrd (@tonjibyrd) December 7, 2018

R.I.P. Bucky

We all know Captain America is crying for his Boyfriend. #AvengersEndGame #Avengers4trailer — Yamkela Indalo (@Yamkelagrey) December 7, 2018

Perfect Combo

Nothing like some Coffee and Captain America crying to start the day. — Castle ? (@ScottCastle07) December 7, 2018

Puppy Hugging Time

Captain America crying makes me want to hug all the puppies. @ChrisEvans #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/16vQt7DoXk — Joseph Nevin (@JosephGNevin) December 7, 2018

WTF

CAPTAIN AMERICA IS CRYING AND THE WORLD’S DESTINY IS PROBABLY IN THE HANDS OF SCOTT WTFF — Danàe (@ElMoussaouiDana) December 7, 2018

