Disney Pushing Avengers: Endgame for Several Academy Awards, Including Best Picture

It took longer than some fans may have expected, but Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame eventually passed Avatar to become the biggest movie in box office history. The film has cemented its place in the record books but Disney is also hoping to have its prized Marvel outing make a splash during the upcoming awards season. Black Panther took home a couple of awards last year — Best Original Score, Best Production Design, Best Costume Design — and was nominated for several more, including Best Picture. The House of Mouse will try to repeat that success this year with Endgame.

This week, Disney launched its Awards Consideration list for Avengers: Endgame online, showing exactly which Oscars it’s gunning for come February. As expected, it’s quite a long list, and it includes Best Picture.

Videos by ComicBook.com

Here’s the full list of awards that Disney is pushing Avengers: Endgame for:

Best Picture – Kevin Feige

Best Director – Anthony and Joe Russo

Best Adapted Screenplay – Christopher Markus & Stephen McFeely

Best Cinematography – Trent Opaloch

Best Film Editing – Jeffrey Ford, Matthew Schmidt

Best Production Design – Charles Wood (Production Designer), Tonja Schurmann (Set Decorator)

Best Costume Design – Judianna Makovsky

Best Makeup & Hairstyling – John Blake, Janine Thompson, Brian Sipe

Best Sound Mixing – Tom Johnson, Juan Peralta, John Pritchett

Best Sound Editing – Shannon Mills, Daniel Laurie

Best Visual Effects – Dan Deleeuw, Matt Aitken, Russell Earl, Dan Sudick

Best Original Score – Alan Silvestri

Will Avengers: Endgame win best picture? Probably not. But it’s one of the few comic book movies over the years that actually makes a case to be nominated. It was critically acclaimed upon its released and a technical triumph. It wouldn’t be the most surprising thing in the world to see it take home at least a couple of the technical awards like Best Visual Effects of Best Sound Editing. Silvestri could also make a strong case for Best Original Score, especially considering how beloved the “Portals” track has become since the film’s release.

Do you think Avengers: Endgame will win any Academy Awards this year? Could it be nominated for Best Picture? Let us know in the comments!