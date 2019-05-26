Avengers: Endgame Theory Suggests the Braddocks are Descendants of Captain America in MCU

Avengers: Endgame was packed full of fan service moments, one of those being an Easter egg that seemingly mentioned a potential X-Men character. Sure, Endgame was written and filmed long before the Disney and Fox merger was completed, but an alarm instantly went off when Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) mentioned the search for an Agent Braddock. After hearing that mention, some fans started thinking that it could be a nod to either Brian and Elizabeth “Betsy” Braddock, both prominent characters from the Marvel Comics as Captain Britain and Psylocke.

One intriguing fan theory suggests that thanks to time travel, Agent Braddock wasn’t either Brian or Betsy. Rather, it was the pseudonym Steve Rogers (Chris Evans) used after he traveled back in time. Phew, time travel, right? While the time-traveling rules of Avengers: Endgame weren’t the cleanest, it’s safe to say that when Rogers traveled back in time to be with Peggy, there were technically two versions of Steve Rogers in that timeline — the one still frozen in ice at the time the one from the future. Because of that, as the fan theorist suggests, the time-traveling Rogers likely would have used an alias of sorts.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As the theory reads, it could be possible Rogers assumed the Braddock name and at some point, he and Peggy retired to Peggy’s homeland to raise a family. It’s also helpful to remember that an Agents of SHIELD episode previously revealed that Carter had two children, though they were unnamed. If that’s the case, the two would have been raised with the Braddock surname and presumably gone on to become Captain Britain and Psylocke. Flimsy evidence that raises a lot of questions, but that’s the point of fan theories…right? One question being how the mutant gene was passed from Steve and Peggy to Elizabeth…and another being why Rogers — using a pseudonym — would be working with Peggy in an era where people certainly know what Captain America looks like.

Do you think Steve Rogers and Peggy Carter are the parents or grandparents of Brian and Betsy Braddock? Let us know your thoughts in the comments below or by tweeting me at @AdamBarnhardt to chat all things MCU!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters while Spider-Man: Far From Home is scheduled for release on July 2nd. Captain Marvel will be available digitally starting May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 8th.