Captain Marvel Almost Wasn’t Introduced Until Later in Avengers: Endgame

It’s been one hell of a year for Brie Larson‘s Carol Danvers. On top of appearing in her debut solo film that made a killing at the box office, she also went on to have a major role in Avengers: Endgame, which has since gone on to become the biggest movie to ever theaters. Suffice to say, the character’s going to be a building block for the Marvel Cinematic Universe for the foreseeable future. That said, the character almost had a smaller role in Endgame, being introduced much later than initially thought.

Instead of revealing the character as the space savior of Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) and Nebula (Karen Gillan), the filmmakers had one edit of the film that didn’t reveal her as the space-faring hero until sometime later, a tidbit revealed by the team on the commentary track shipped with the Avengers: Endgame digital release.

“Sometimes these movies, because of the vast number of characters in these movies,sometimes things can feel a little confusing, if you go too far down the road without sort of clocking…” Anthony Russo mentioned about initially having Danvers appear later in the movie.

Stephen McFeely added that it may have been odd to have the orange light appear on Tony’s face and many fans not knowing what the light was supposed to represent.

“It could be confusing, but the idea will be that there’d be orange light on Tony’s face, he’d see something, the audience wouldn’t see it, and then only would you reveal what happened there,” McFeely suggested.

Before, Anna Boden and Ryan Fleck will presumably begin development on Captain Marvel 2, a movie very likely to be a part of Marvel Studio’s Phase 5 slate. Though studio boss Kevin Feige name dropped the film at San Diego Comic-Con, the sequel was missing from the Phase 4 schedule.

