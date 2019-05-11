Avengers: Endgame Almost Used the Plot of House of M

There’s no denying that Avengers: Endgame is the biggest superhero movie event in cinematic history. There was no shortage of epic events in the film, from Captain America wielding Mjolnir to Iron Man snapping with his own Infinity Gauntlet. But the writers had a lot of options before them when they were crafting this two-part tale, beginning with Avengers: Infinity War. And they almost included a classic Marvel Comics event as one of their main influences.

While speaking with the Hollywood Reporter, Christopher Markus and Stephen McFeely revealed that they made a 60-page document outlining all of the possibilities they would use for these two Avengers movies, offering them to Marvel Studios and Kevin Feige to choose what they wanted to see and nix what they didn’t. And one of those possibilities was the massive X-Men and Avengers crossover comic House of M.

This pitch came years before 20th Century Fox was acquired by Walt Disney Studios, so they wouldn’t have included the X-Men. But with Scarlet Witch playing a major role, they could easily incorporate the elements of her character.

For those unaware, House of M was a 2005 event series that showed Scarlet Witch recreating the Marvel Universe in her image after the harrowing events of Avengers: Disassembled. She re-wrote reality so that Charles Xavier died and Magneto lived up to his best friend’s dream, becoming the monarch of a mutant-friendly world while many of the Avengers lead troublesome lives.

The storyline lead to the mutant decimation after Scarlet Witch had a falling out with Magneto, and she decides to hurt him where he’s most vulnerable when she uses her reality-warping powers to declare “No More Mutants.”

So while it is a mostly X-Men driven story, it’s not hard to see how the events of House of M could influence what eventually took place in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame. And that’s probably for the best.

After all, now we can get a proper House of M story in a few years after the X-Men are firmly established in the Marvel Cinematic Universe…

