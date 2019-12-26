Avengers: Endgame Also Cut Another Villain From The Movie

Avengers: Endgame almost included yet an other villain from the Marvel Cinematic Universe: Frost Giants. The characters first appeared in the first Thor movie from 2011. They were villains in that film, opposing the rule of Odin and Asgard, but also served as the true lineage for Loki. The characters have been quiet since their initial feud in Thor but were considered to show up in the third act of Avengers: Endgame with a bit of a different look. It’s unclear whether or not the characters would have acted as villains in Avengers: Endgame. Interestingly, they could have been allies.

While the Frost Giants probably don’t much care for Thor and his Avengers pals, they were also impacted by Thanos snapping his fingers. Half of their people were erased from existence, at random. If Thanos has his way in Avengers: Endgame, the outcome might have been worse for them, unless there was some sort of deal arranged off-screen. This is all going a bit far down a “What if…?” rabbit hole but it would have made a bit of sense to have the Frost Giants rally with the rest of the Marvel Cinematic Universe for battle.

Concept artist Jerad Merantz shared an image of his updates design for the Frost Giants which did not make the cut of Avengers: Endgame. Check it out in the Instagram post below.

Throw the Frost Giants on the growing list of things that almost happened in Avengers: Endgame, much like Doctor Strange’s major villain showing up briefly in the film or War Machine having been the Vice President of the United States of America. It seems that even months after the film released, the list of things that almost happened just gets longer each week!

Avengers: Endgame is available now on blu-ray, digital downloads, and streaming on Disney+.