Avengers: Endgame and Agent Carter Star Addresses Future MCU Return

When it comes to Jarvis in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Paul Bettany is not the only actor associated with the name. James D’Arcy played the original, human Jarvis in Agent Carter, which lasted for two seasons on ABC and followed the adventures of Peggy Carter (Hayley Atwell) after the events of Captain America: The First Avenger. When Avengers: Endgame was released in 2019, one of the biggest cameo shockers was D’Arcy, making him the first actor from a pre-Disney+ Marvel show to be featured in an MCU film. During a recent chat with Digital Spy, D’Arcy spoke about his big cameo and the possibility of returning to the franchise.

“I loved the experience, and I was really lucky – the Russo brothers have been very, very good to me, and they very sweetly invited me back to be in Endgame briefly, which was great … Someone told me afterwards, I basically became a Trivial Pursuit-type question. I’m the only character who’s gone from the television show to a film.” He added, “And, you know, as I’ve said before, the Marvel universe is a funny old place. Nobody is ever dead. And now they’re into the metaverse.” D’Arcy went on to say that he’d be willing to come back to Marvel and he “loved playing Jarvis.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Of course, D’Arcy is no longer the only Marvel TV star to appear in an MCU film. At the end of last year, Daredevil star Charlie Cox made a cameo in Spider-Man: No Way Home. While Hawkeye is also a series, the return of Daredevil‘s Vincent D’Onofrio was also a big deal. As for D’Arcy’s experience making Agent Carter, the actor went on share what he loved about the show.

“What I loved about Agent Carter was, it was a really strong, female-led show, in which the protagonist – so, Agent Carter, Hayley – was a decent person, trying to do decent things, and quite often doing them in a very entertaining and fun way,” he explained. “I thought she was such a great role model for young women … And then there’s this sort of ridiculous sidekick, which was me. And I just had so much – I hadn’t ever really done any comedy before then.”

Would you like to see D’Arcy return to the Marvel Cinematic Universe? Tell us in the comments!