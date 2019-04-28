Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel Join Top 25 Movies All-Time at Box Office, Bringing Marvel’s Total to 8

Avengers: Endgame finally hit theaters this week, and it’s already breaking box office records and being lauded as one of the best films in the franchise. In fact, the movie has astounded everyone by already becoming the 18th highest grossing film of all time. In just a few short days, the Marvel Cinematic Universe film has made $1,209,000,000 and counting. Earlier this week, Captain Marvel also broke the Top 25 list, meaning Marvel has now claimed eight spots on the list.

Currently ranked at #24, Captain Marvel has earned $1,110,180,047 at the worldwide box office and $413,580,047 domestically. The film saw a surge in ticket sales this week, despite having already been out since early March. Apparently, many fans wanted to brush up on the character before taking in Avengers: Endgame.

According to Box Office Mojo, Avengers: Endgame is now the sixth highest grossing Marvel film with Captain Marvel coming in at number eight. Of course, it’s likely Avengers: Endgame will end up topping them all by then time it’s done in theaters. The movie already beat Captain America: Civil War (domestic: $408,084,349, worldwide: $1,153,304,495), which now stands as the seventh highest grossing Marvel film. The ones to beat are now Iron Man 3 (domestic: $409,013,994, worldwide: $1,214,811,252), Avengers: Age of Ultron (domestic: $459,005,868, worldwide: $1,405,403,694), The Avengers (domestic: $623,357,910, worldwide: $1,518,812,988), Avengers: Infinity War (domestic: $678,815,482, worldwide: $2,048,359,754), and Black Panther (domestic: $700,059,566, worldwide: $1,346,913,161).

Avengers: Endgame has already exceeded expectations this week after it earned $60 million domestically on Thursday night alone. It’s also already made $350,000,000 domestically, which is something no film has ever come close to doing on opening weekend. In fact, the previous weekend record holder was Avengers: Infinity War, which earned $257 million on its opening weekend last year.

While Captain Marvel hasn’t packed quite the same punch, it’s still had its own impressive run at the box office. It opening to $153 million at the box office, which (at the time) made it the 7th largest opening weekend for a Marvel Cinematic Universe movie. It managed to earn the title of highest grossing movie of 2019 in only three days (which, of course, now belongs to Avengers: Endgame), and scored one of the biggest IMAX openings bringing in $22 million on 964 screens.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere, and Captain Marvel is still playing in select theaters. Spider-Man Far From Home is landing in theaters next on July 2nd.

