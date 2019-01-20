‘Avengers: Endgame’ Animated Battle Gives Hulk His Rematch With Thanos

Within the first few opening moments of Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos (Josh Brolin) and the Hulk (Mark Ruffalo) had a monstrous fight that showed just how strong the Mad Titan was. Easily defeated, the Hulk was eventually transported to Earth as a last move by Heimdall (Idris Elba), where he refused to come out for the rest of the movie, leaving his human counterpart Bruce Banner scrambling for help.

In a new fan clip, Hulk and Thanos finally got their fight rematch on Earth — and it’s about as cutthroat as you’d expect. The computer-generated clip was published to YouTube earlier in the week by fan artist Spectrum Cinema, a channel with a whole plethora of animated content.

Be sure to check out the fight clip above, then go to the Spectrum Cinema channel on YouTube to see other gnarly fan clips. With Hulk getting the upper hand in the above clip, it does seem like a route Marvel Studios certainly could in Avengers: Endgame.

With the Hulk refusing to “come out” all of Infinity War, fans are chomping at the bit to see the Hulk in his full rage once again. Early toy marketing for Endgame has revealed that the Hulk will make a return — that is, of course, should the toys be accurate. After all, Funko released a POP! toy last year that showed the Hulk busting out of the Hulkbuster armor, an event that never happened in Infinity War.

While most fans though the Hulk was hiding from Thanos, Infinity War co-director Joe Russo mentioned on the movie’s commentary track that that happens to not be the case.

“People speculated whether there was some fear on the Hulk’s part about having to face Thanos again but I think ultimately what it is is that he’s tired of playing hero to Bruce Banner,” Russo said.

Avengers: Endgame is out April 26th. Other movies on the release schedule for Marvel Studios this year include Captain Marvel on March 8th and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.