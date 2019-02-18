‘Avengers: Endgame’: Ant-Man Shapes the Future in New Theory

As it stands now, Ant-Man/Scott Lang (Paul Rudd) is currently trapped in the Quantum Realm after the Pym family was dusted away in a post-credits scene of Ant-Man and the Wasp. At some point, we know that Lang frees himself from the Quantum Realm, something that’s evident in the first Avengers: Endgame teaser — but what if the Secret Avenger went through some time travelling before he’s able to free himself?

In an intriguing fan theory that’s surfaced from /u/burghguy3, Lang is able to exit the Quantum Realm, only to find himself in the year 1993. Once there, as the theory reads, Lang tracks down Hank Pym (Michael Douglas) so that the two can talk about the situation and discuss solutions on changing the future.

One of the biggest pieces of supporting evidence for the theory is Pym’s line in the first Ant-Man, where he mentions he’s had his eyes on Lang for quite some time. While Pym very well could have meant he was alerted to Lang’s career as a criminal hacker, the theorist hypothesizes that it’s actually due to that fact the two have technically met before — decades prior.

Spinning out of that, the theorizer makes a great point in bringing up the fact that Hank’s more relaxed with Lang having access to his equipment and the Pym particles, even though he goes to unbelievable lengths to hide it from others. Then, there’s the reported addition of Emma Fuhrmann — who the theorist says could be playing a teenage Hope van Dyne (Evangeline Lilly), in contrast to an older Cassie Lang, as most have speculated.

When you introduce time travel to the equation, it eventually all kinds of questions and critiques. In the forefront, one would think that Lang introducing himself to Pym in a previous time would cause a time paradox or massive ripple in future events via the butterfly effect. Luckily the theory has to deal with the two characters directly involved with Pym particles, a substance which will likely never be explained.

