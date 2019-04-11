‘Avengers: Endgame’ Director Anthony Russo Will Not Reveal If Goose Survived The Snap

Marvel Studios recently revealed the fate of Shuri and Valkryie post decimation thanks to some new posters, but one character we still are unsure about happens to be the lovable cat Goose. Goose was introduced to fans in Captain Marvel, which took place back in the 1990s. Since Goose is actually a Flerken and not a cat, he could very well live way past a cat’s normal lifespan. Thing is, did he survive the decimation? That’s what fans want to know, and Avengers: Endgame director Anthony Russo knows it.

Russo recently spoke to Fandango about Endgame, but he was also asked about Captain Marvel, specifically if Goose managed to survive the snap. Russo responded “That’s certainly something I cannot comment on at this point. I know, I can imagine a lot of people want to know that.”

Videos by ComicBook.com

Since Captain Marvel is set to be such a big part of Endgame, we’re anticipating seeing the adorable cat at some point during the movie, if he didn’t bite the dust that is. If he did, well, Cap is going to have yet another reason to knock Thanos off his rocker, and we will be very happy to watch it happen.

Russo was also asked about what movies fans should watch ahead of Endgame to get the most out of it, and there were two in particular he recommended, though none of them are necessarily required.

“It’s a great question, and I will say we do work hard to make sure that the story works in a way that even people who haven’t seen anything [can still enjoy the movie] because we feel like that’s very important,’ Russo said. “I think you see this movie after movie, the audience keeps growing for these films. So what that tells us is that people are seeing these movies who haven’t seen the previous ones. So it’s important that we are speaking to an audience that is perhaps seeing these stories for the first time. That being said, there’s certainly an interconnected story being told. I would say, certainly, Civil War and Infinity War are probably the two biggest lead-ins to this movie in the sense that Civil War created the situation where the Avengers were divided.”

Soon fans will finally get to see this epic hit screens if they can purchase tickets eventually that is.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we talk about Star Wars: Episode IX , Avengers: Endgame opening early and more! Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!