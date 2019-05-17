Marvel

Avengers: Endgame’s Ability to Beat Avatar at Worldwide Box Office Now Being Called Into Question

Avengers: Endgame is nothing less than a worldwide cinematic milestone – an epic end to the first saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has smashed all kinds of box office records on its run to the $2 billion mark. At this point, Endgame has climbed to the no. 2 spot on the highest-grossing films of all time list, leaving just one more challenger to beat: James Cameron’s Avatar.

However, Avatar ($2.8B) still holds a commanding lead over Avengers: Endgame ($2.4B) at the time of writing this – and the film is only going to face more competition at the box office in the coming weeks, thanks to the summer movie rush. With the reality now setting in, the unbridled joy at Avengers: Endgame’s success is quickly evolving into a debate about whether the film can go the full distance, and unseat Avatar from the top spot.

Take a look at some of the latest opinions on the “Avatar vs. Endgame” debate:

The Goal

These are the raw numbers. As you can see, Marvel fans see victory on the horizon and are eager to achieve it. 

Infinity Pace

The key here is tracking how Avengers: Endgame is tracking next to Avengers: Infinity War. It started off well ahead in daily totals – but that gap has now closed significantly.

The Naysayers

Some people point to daily box office tracking to see how Avengers: Endgame is doing in the long run. According to those pundits, the film may be slowing down too much in daily returns to unseat Avatar. We Shall see. 

$ugar Daddy

Where’s Daddy (or Mommy) Warbucks when you need ’em? Am I right? Anyone have leftover funds from that Captain Marvel seat-buying scheme? (Kidding, kidding!) 

Prepare for Disappointment

Some Marvel fans are just trying to mentally prepare for the idea that, after more than a decade of MCU movie buildup, we may end up having to call Avatar the most successful movie of all time. 

NOT Prepared for Disappointment

…No amount of mental preparation will be enough to spare some fans this terrible pain… 

Whatever It Takes

The rally cry is going out for Marvel fans to assemble and do like the Avengers did: Whatever it takes to restore the world to proper order. For some, that means a world where Avatar is no longer king. 

Will you be doing your part and heading back to theaters to see Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame and Captain Marvel are now in theaters. Spider-Man: Far From Home hits theaters on July 2nd. Guardians of the Galaxy vol. 3 is slated for release in 2021.

Avatar 2 hits theaters on December 17, 2021. 

