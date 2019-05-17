Avengers: Endgame’s Ability to Beat Avatar at Worldwide Box Office Now Being Called Into Question

Avengers: Endgame is nothing less than a worldwide cinematic milestone – an epic end to the first saga of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, which has smashed all kinds of box office records on its run to the $2 billion mark. At this point, Endgame has climbed to the no. 2 spot on the highest-grossing films of all time list, leaving just one more challenger to beat: James Cameron’s Avatar.

However, Avatar ($2.8B) still holds a commanding lead over Avengers: Endgame ($2.4B) at the time of writing this – and the film is only going to face more competition at the box office in the coming weeks, thanks to the summer movie rush. With the reality now setting in, the unbridled joy at Avengers: Endgame’s success is quickly evolving into a debate about whether the film can go the full distance, and unseat Avatar from the top spot.

Take a look at some of the latest opinions on the “Avatar vs. Endgame” debate:

The Goal

Avengers Endgame Needs this amount to pass Avatar at the box office pic.twitter.com/0OwV0eBi3N — Zack Brangen (@ZBrag101) May 15, 2019

Avengers: Endgame – $2,489,617,092 and counting.

Avatar – $2,787,965,087



Almost there. pic.twitter.com/D1uUUsY3fu — Bruce Blitz (@BruceBlitz) May 13, 2019

These are the raw numbers. As you can see, Marvel fans see victory on the horizon and are eager to achieve it.

Infinity Pace

Video analysis: Avengers #endgame continues to have massive drops at the box office (down 73% foreign last week) If it falls behind Infinity War at all it WILL NOT pass Avatar. Daily totals are now about the same as Infinity War (1.02x US and 1.1x foreign) https://t.co/SZRHOQYAcw pic.twitter.com/mp5lYCn5ce — Doc Ido (@doc_ido) May 13, 2019

The key here is tracking how Avengers: Endgame is tracking next to Avengers: Infinity War. It started off well ahead in daily totals – but that gap has now closed significantly.

The Naysayers

Avengers endgame is falling flat. The domestic boxoffice has basically died. Avatar will most probably stay number 1 now — Bring back Brendan (@Team_Antibac) May 11, 2019

Some people point to daily box office tracking to see how Avengers: Endgame is doing in the long run. According to those pundits, the film may be slowing down too much in daily returns to unseat Avatar. We Shall see.

$ugar Daddy

Avengers is only $300 million from beating Avatar. Can a generous billionaire just end this already? — Bailey Dickinson (@BaileyDickinson) May 13, 2019

Where’s Daddy (or Mommy) Warbucks when you need ’em? Am I right? Anyone have leftover funds from that Captain Marvel seat-buying scheme? (Kidding, kidding!)

Prepare for Disappointment

Despite all the fans watching many many times & despite any possibility of padding numbers at the end of the run it is starting to look increasingly like Avengers with their 20 + movies of lead-up will not be able to beat Avatar — Carlos Digital (@BobDigi69) May 14, 2019

Some Marvel fans are just trying to mentally prepare for the idea that, after more than a decade of MCU movie buildup, we may end up having to call Avatar the most successful movie of all time.

NOT Prepared for Disappointment

Avengers Endgame may fall short of Avatar pic.twitter.com/Pz0dCnKBM9 — Jake White (@TrueWhoDat12) May 11, 2019

…No amount of mental preparation will be enough to spare some fans this terrible pain…

Whatever It Takes

The #Avengers are in the #Endgame now, and there’s a chance they might not break the record with all the summer blockbusters coming out in a couple of weeks. Everyone please go watch Avengers one more time so Avatars unworthy record can come to an end. pic.twitter.com/77oYzGirQW — Christopher Ryan (@Chris_Alcocer1) May 13, 2019

Now, they’re going after Avatar pic.twitter.com/ZZGRDuLtfV — DANIEL ROJAS // GRACIAS MARVEL x3000❤😊 (@jodaroqui995) May 9, 2019

The rally cry is going out for Marvel fans to assemble and do like the Avengers did: Whatever it takes to restore the world to proper order. For some, that means a world where Avatar is no longer king.

