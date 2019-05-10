Back to the Future Writer Addresses Those References in Avengers: Endgame

About a third of the way through its run time, Avengers: Endgame brought forth the idea of time travel into the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Though a difficult concept to understand at times, Endgame did whatever it could to make movie-goers feel comfortable understanding its logic, being sure to point out along the way that “real-life” time travel in the MCU wasn’t like what could be seen in movies.

In the midst of various pop culture references, Back to the Future was something the movie kept going back to. In the Bob Gale-written film, if you went back in time and altered something, a butterfly effect would take place and affect how events ended up shaking out in the future. Time and time again, Bruce Banner (Mark Ruffalo) would remind the team that that’s not how time travel worked, at least in the MCU. Sure enough, Gale caught wind of Endgame‘s constant reference to the fan-favorite 80s movie, offering a comment to THR.

“I was delighted to learn from Endgame that all of the Marvel superheroes are fans of Back to the Future,” Gale said. “I knew our movie had been seen in almost every part of our world, but I had no idea we’d been playing in other parts of the multi-verse too.”

Now just about $450 million away from dethroning Avatar from the top spot at the all-time box office, Gale made sure to joke about the film’s massive box office in correlation to Back to the Future.

“Now I need to find out if we’re owed some money from those multi-verse theatrical runs, and if not, why my contract didn’t cover those territories!” he joked.

