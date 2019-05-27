Avengers: Endgame Book Reveals What Strombreaker Would Have Looked Like Without Groot’s Arm

Avengers: Endgame has officially been in theaters for a month, and fans are still taking to the Internet to share content about the hit Marvel Cinematic Universe film. One fan posted to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit to share a page from The Road to Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, a book that was released alongside the movie. Thanks to u/comrade_batman, fans now have a glimpse at what Stormbreaker would’ve looked like if the handle hadn’t been Groot’s arm.

“What Stormbreaker would look like with an Asgardian handle, from Road to Avengers: Endgame art book,” they wrote.

While we love the look of Groot’s arm, the original design was undeniably slick. Many fans commented on the Reddit post, chiming in with their own thoughts on the weapon’s design.

“Eitri still be looking for this bad boy,” u/_jvc123 joked.

“Biggest unanswered question from Infinity War: Where WAS the handle?,” u/JohnnyHotshot added.

“Definitely looks closer to Ultimate Mjolnir, but I’m glad they gave it its own personality with the Groot handle,” u/CoccyxCracker replied.

“I think it’s endearing and meaningful. Thor inspired Groot when Groot didn’t care about anything, which led to him saving Thor’s life,” u/JermareSSB wrote.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters everywhere. Other MCU films include Captain Marvel, which will be released on DVD and blu-ray on June 11th, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.

