Here’s Where Josh Brolin Got That Bootleg Thanos Granny Giving the Finger From

Last week, Josh Brolin, the actor who played Thanos in Avengers: Infinity War and Avengers: Endgame, gave his stamp of approval to a sassy Marvel fan cosplaying as the Mad Titan with the added flair of using the Infinity Gauntlet to flip everyone off in truly cosmic fashion. He even declared the fan — who happened to be an older woman — to being on the right track. It turns out, though, that this wasn’t just a hilarious cosplay. The Infinity Bird flipping Thanos is actual from a fan-made video featuring a very unique take on the Avengers.

It turns out this sassy Thanos is actually the grandmother of former Vine star Ross Smith. Back in May, Smith shared a video featuring his grandmother as Thanos along with a rather motley assortment of heroes. Smith titled the video “The Bootleg Adventures” and, well, it’s a pretty solid description. You can check it out for yourself below but trust us: these definitely aren’t the Avengers you’re expecting.

As for Brolin’s Thanos, he actually plays two versions of the character in Endgame with two very different personalities, if you will, which makes sense when you consider that one is the Mad Titan who has completed his goal of wiping out half of the life in the universe and the other is a younger, motivated Thanos who is prepared to go to even larger extremes to accomplish his ultimate goals. That younger Thanos is so focused and motivated that Endgame directors Joe and Anthony Russo had a special nickname for him: Warrior Thanos.

“We refer to him as Warrior Thanos, the version of the character before he put down his armor and became enlightened and wanted to search for the stones,” Anthony Russo revealed. “He’s angrier; it might be his flaw in the film, that he’s a little bit more precocious and self-confident, not quite as enlightened.”

The differences between Older Thanos and Warrior Thanos don’t stop there, though. The two Mad Titans actually look and move a bit differently as well. Weta Digital’s Matt Aitken explained some of those difference to ComicBook.com in a previous interview.

“He is kind of like a slightly different character,” Aitken says of the younger Thanos in Endgame. “But we did use the same base assets for both films. We spent a lot of time, obviously, on Infinity War working Thanos up. But then the Thanos that we see in Endgame is a younger Thanos. He’s come forward from 2014, so he’s… technically, I think he’s like four years younger than the Thanos of Infinity War. He’s more agile. He’s kind of at the peak of his physical prowess. And he’s also clothed differently. He’s wearing the armor. He’s in battle mode.

“We did the sequences on Titan for Infinity War where he was kind of dressed much more casually, and he’s more philosophical in those. So we had that work to do to kind of redress him in the armor. We wanted to reflect his youth and his power, mainly through animation. So that’s not so much a change that we make to the base asset, but it is a change that we make to the approach on how we’re animating him.”

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.