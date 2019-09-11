Avengers: Endgame Finally Made Less Than $1,000 Theatrically in One Day

Avengers: Endgame has had a pretty epic run at the box office over the past few months, and that appears to have culminated in a specific milestone. On Monday, September 9th, Endgame went into the 137th day of its box office run, only showing in 55 theaters. Monday marked the first time that Endgame made less than one-thousand dollars in a single day, with the Marvel blockbuster only bringing in $940.

Granted, with a nearly $2.8 billion run at the box office thus far and the title of the highest-grossing film of all time, it’s safe to say that this smaller gross is essentially a drop in a bucket.

“Somebody wrote recently that for the first time in 45 years, the highest-grossing movie ever was not directed by [Steven] Spielberg, [James] Cameron or [George] Lucas.” co-director Anthony Russo said of the film’s box office performance. “Those are all our heroes; those are all people [who] we grew up watching their movies, and studying their films to learn how to become filmmakers, so it’s weird. It’s hard to process.”

Endgame‘s prolific box office run has brought about even more discourse about the film’s cultural impact — and even a possible Oscar nomination. While there’s no telling what mainstream awards Endgame might get, the Russos have addressed one aspect of the film that they think deserves to be celebrated.

“We don’t make movies for awards.” Joe Russo explained in a recent interview. “Yes, making this was exceedingly difficult. We made the two most expensive movies ever back-to-back. But I just want to stump for one thing, and that’s Robert Downey.”

“I don’t know if I have ever seen—in movie history—a global audience react to a performance the way they did to Robert Downey in that movie,” Joe Russo added. “There were people bawling in movie theaters, hyperventilating. I mean, that is a profound performance, when you can touch audiences all over the world to that degree. We’ve never seen anything like that, and if that doesn’t deserve an Oscar, I don’t know what does.”

