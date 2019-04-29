Avengers: Endgame Opening Weekend Box Office Even Bigger Than First Reported, Total Revised Up

Avengers: Endgame made more money in its opening weekend than most people predicted but, now, it has made more than originally reported. The record breaking film has seen a revision in its box office numbers, boasting more impressive stats.

In its opening weekend, Avengers: Endgame took in $356 million domestically along with $866 million overseas. The total comes to $1.222 billion worldwide in just one weekend. No movie has ever come close to such a feat.

The report comes from Exhibitor Relations.

Endgame‘s box office success lifted the box office to a new record-high weekend gross, with more than $400 million being spent to see movies in North America. “Avengers: Endgame is dusting every record in the books as it proves itself to be a cultural event on a global scale,” Shawn Robbins, chief analyst for BoxOffice, tells ComicBook.com. “Marvel has delivered on their promise of an epic conclusion to unprecedented storytelling that prioritized creative vision and fan enthusiasm for the last eleven years. This is the payoff to that goodwill. No film in history has been this widely anticipated, released, and embraced in the same moment.”

