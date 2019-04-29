Avengers: Endgame Opening Weekend Box Office Made Nearly $100M More Than Infinity War

Actual box office numbers for this past weekend have been released and Avengers: Endgame ended up making more money than initially thought. Finishing just over $357.1 million, the fourth Avengers flick made just about $100m more than it’s predecessor, Avengers: Infinity War. In what was a then-record-breaking weekend, Infinity War hauled in $257.69m, something Endgame has since shattered.

Since the film tracked for a meager (by Marvel Standards) opening between $200m and $250m at one point, it’s safe to say few analysts saw this opening weekend coming. In fact, ComicBook.com previously spoke with Exhibitor Relations Co. senior box office analyst Jeff Bock, who — at the time — said Endgame could make upwards of $300m in its weekend.

“They [theaters] are running 24 hours a day, around the clock, opening weekend — which definitely could lead to upwards of $300 million,” Bock, senior analyst for Exhibitor Relations, Co. tells us. “I think that number is crazy to think about, but the build-up, the dead spot we have in the box office right now, and just the fact that this is dozens upon dozens of films in the making…the power of mighty Marvel at the box office, even what Captain Marvel was able to do, just sort of whet the appetite off all these Avengers fans, proves just how big this thing is going to be.”

In comparison, Avengers: Infinity War ended its box office run grossing $2.048b. As of this writing, Endgame is well over halfway there.

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters and is set to be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home, which swings into theaters July 2nd.

