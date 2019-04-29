Avengers: Endgame Box Office – IMAX Nearly Doubles Opening Record

IMAX Corporation today announced that Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame, the second Hollywood film to ever be shot entirely with IMAX cameras, set a new IMAX worldwide opening weekend record. The film grossed approximately $91.5 million, nearly doubling the previous record set by Star Wars: The Force Awakens in 2015.

“The fact that tens of millions of people all over the world have already enjoyed Avengers: Endgame in just the first few days points to the growing phenomenon we’re seeing among audiences, particularly younger generations, seeking out authentic and extraordinary shared experiences,” said IMAX CEO Richard L. Gelfond in a press release. “Like the Marvel Cinematic Universe, our decade-long relationship with Marvel has only strengthened over time with each film creating a deeper connection between these beloved characters and IMAX audiences worldwide. Endgame was filmed entirely using IMAX cameras, which provides a fully immersive experience that ‘eventicizes’ the film in a way that no other presentation can.”

“Avengers: Endgame not only set a historic IMAX record with the best opening weekend of all time, it nearly doubled it. We extend an enormous congratulations to the incredible team at Walt Disney Studios and Marvel Studios including our friends Joe and Anthony Russo and Kevin Feige and look forward to continuing our close collaboration through the next phase of the MCU,” said President, IMAX Entertainment, Megan Colligan. “The unique nature of IMAX’s end-to-end technology and our unrivaled global footprint makes IMAX the ideal partner for storytellers and artists who want to create these extraordinary can’t-miss events that their fans love.”

In China, IMAX set a new opening 5-day record with $42.4 million, surpassing the previous record by 65%. Endgame is already outperforming the entire IMAX China run of Avengers: Infinity War. IMAX also set 50 new opening weekend territory records including France, Germany, Italy, Japan, India, Taiwan, Mexico, Brazil and Argentina. The film is scheduled to open in additional territories, including Russia on April 29th.

In North America, Avengers: Endgame grossed $26.5 million in IMAX, surpassing the opening of Avengers: Infinity War by 14% to become IMAX’s second highest-grossing domestic opening weekend ever.

Avengers: Endgame is now playing in theaters. Captain Marvel is also still playing in theaters. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

