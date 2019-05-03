Avengers: Endgame Projected for Record-Breaking Second Weekend at Box Office

Avengers: Endgame enters its second weekend in theaters and surprising few, it’s likely the film will continue breaking records. New reports suggest the fourth Avengers flick could end up having the best-performing second weekend, tracking to earn anywhere between $133 million and $177 million. The record currently belongs to Star Wars: The Force Awakens, which made $149.2m in its second weekend during the Winter holiday season.

The film continues full steam ahead after breaking virtually all known records in its debut last weekend, including biggest opening weekend both domestically ($357.1m) and worldwide ($1.2b). Through Thursday, Avengers: Endgame has grossed $1.79b worldwide, making it the fifth-highest grossing film of all time. Avatar ($2.78b) and Titanic ($2.187b) continue their decades-long stranglehold on the box office. The Force Awakens is the third-highest grossing movie of all time with $2.068b while Infinity War is fourth at $2.048b.

Endgame is also on pace to break the $600m domestic benchmark this weekend, making it the fastest movie to reach the amount in just 10 days. It’s another record currently held by The Force Awakens, which grossed $600m in 12 days. In contrast, Endgame’s predecessor Avengers: Infinity War took 26 days to break the mark while Black Panther didn’t reach $600m for a month.

Not only did the Marvel Studios blockbuster film serve as the end of the line for several on-screen characters, but it also served as the end for some of those behind the cameras. According to Joe and Anthony Russo, the film served as their last Marvel movie — at least for a while.

“It’s our endgame, at least for now,” Anthony told GamesRadar. “We don’t have any plans for now to make any more Marvel movies. It certainly may come up in the future at some point. We have a wonderful working relationship with [Marvel Studios] and a great passion for what they’re doing.”

Captain Marvel and Avengers: Endgame are now in theaters and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

