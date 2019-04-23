‘Avengers: Endgame’ Box Office Projections Closing In On Record-Shattering, Near $1 Billion Global Launch

Big things are expected of Avengers: Endgame when it finally hits theaters, and that includes a monumental opening weekend at the box office. Endgame is already breaking records in regards to advance ticket sales, which is even more impressive when you consider Avengers: Infinity War’s impressive record-breaking status. It seems though that Endgame is poised to not just defeat Infinity War in advance ticket sales, but also in opening weekend box office according to new projections.

Those early projections are incredibly promising, as the film is expected to launch out of the gate with an $850 million to $900 million worldwide box office total (via THR). Domestically the film is predicted to debut with $270 to $300 million when it hits North America’s 4,600 theaters. If it manages to land in that projected range (or better), it will likely surpass a billion in less than a week, which is honestly just crazy.

To put that into perspective, Infinity War holds the biggest opening ever at $640.5 million and the biggest domestic opening with $257.6 million. Worldwide it doesn’t even seem like a close race, as it is also launching in China day and date with the rest of the markets, unlike Infinity War. Endgame is expected to debut in China with around $250 million as compared to Infinity War’s $191 million, but we’ll have to wait and see if that happens.

Domestic though will be a closer race. That’s because Endgame will have fewer showings than Infinity War did due to its increased run time. Endgame clocks in at 3 hours and 58 seconds while Infinity War was 2 hours and 29 minutes. To be fair, we still don’t think this will much of an issue, but it might make the debuts closer than expected.

Infinity War ended up bringing in $2,048,359,754 billion at the box office once all was said and done, and Endgame will likely exceed that number, though we’re not sure by how much. If the movie is as good as early reactions are indicating, it should have no probable surpassing Infinity War.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

