Brutal ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Fan Art Imagines Tragic Death of Captain America

Art shared by Boss Logic envisions the tragic death of Avengers: Endgame star Captain America(Chris Evans) in battle with Thanos (Josh Brolin).

After wrapping filming on the Infinity War sequel in October, the longtime Captain America star inadvertently fueled speculation he was exiting the Marvel Cinematic Universe when he penned a sentimental tweet many interpreted as a goodbye:

“It was an emotional day to say the least,” Evans wrote in the Oct. 4 tweet. “Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

Evans later clarified that tweet at a convention appearance, explaining he would have “tweeted the exact same thing” regardless of how the next Avengers ends.

“That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry,” Evans said.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Evans, who boarded the franchise in 2011’s Captain America: The First Avenger, fulfills his contractual duties with Endgame. The Anthony and Joe Russo-directed finale to the first chapter of the ongoing Marvel Cinematic Universe was already an addendum to Evans’ original contract that expired with Infinity War.

The star, who is next rumored to act as director on the MCU-set television series headed to streaming service Disney+, previously told Variety it’s “tough to say” if Endgame will be his last outing as the star-spangled Avenger.

“Part of you almost kind of thinks: Well, if we end on the right note… and I think it really kind of does. The scripts they have are really beautiful and really well written,” Evans said, adding of Marvel and the two-part Avengers, “They do such a good job.”

Avengers: Endgame releases April 26.