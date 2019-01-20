‘Avengers: Infinity War’ Theory May Reveal Real Reason Why Thanos Didn’t Kill Captain America

Even before acquiring all of the Infinity Stones in Avengers: Infinity War, Thanos was already one of the most powerful beings in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. In his goal to achieve balance, the Mad Titan had no problems destroying his foes.

And while there were plenty of heroes killed in the battle, Thanos still had opportunities to kill many more heroes in his quest to balance the scales. Instead, he left characters like Iron Man, Thor, and Captain America alive.

A new theory attempts to account for the survival of Steve Rogers, indicating that the Super Soldier might not have been a major factor in Thanos’ plans for the future.

While we don’t exactly think that Thanos is the most thoughtful being in the universe, it’s a convenient reason to leave Captain America alive — and a guarantee that actor Chris Evans would appear in the next film in the franchise. But that doesn’t mean he’ll stick around beyond that.

Evans has indicated that he’s ready to move on from the Marvel Cinematic Universe numerous times, including a cryptic tweet after he was finished filming additional photography on Avengers: Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

After fandoms exploded under the assumption that Evans was leaving Marvel Studios and perhaps spoiling the events of Avengers: Endgame, the actor had to make a clarification while appearing at ACE Comic Con in Chicago last year.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” said Evans. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.”

Avengers: Endgame director Joe Russo also downplayed Evans’ potential departure, possibly teasing that there’s a greater plan in play for the future of Captain America.

“I think it was more emotional for him than it was us because he’s not done yet,” Russo told USA Today. “I won’t explain what that means but fans will soon understand what I’m talking about.”

Fans will finally learn the fate of Captain America when Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.