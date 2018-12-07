‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer May Have Teased Captain America’s Death

Today, Marvel Studios released the first trailer for Avengers: Endgame and it may have included a subtle hint at Captain America’s death in the film.

The Avengers: Endgame trailer includes a shot of a black and white photo of Cap’s old love, Peggy Carter. This isn’t just any photo though. It’s the same photo, in the same compass, from Captain America: The First Avenger. Captain America placed the compass on the control panel of Red Skull’s aircraft while he said his tearful goodbye to Peggy over the radio.

That photo was one of the last things Captain America saw before he “died” in the crash that stopped Red Skull’s destructive plans. The presence of the compass could foreshadow Captain America’s death in the film.

Peggy died during the events of Captain America: Civil War. That seems to strengthen the sense of foreboding from the image. It feels like Cap getting ready to reunite with Peggy in a place where their unnatural age difference won’t matter, and where they can finally go on that date he postponed back in the 1940s.

It also appears that Black Widow is the one holding the compass in the trailer and not Captain America. This suggests that either Captain America is opening up to Black Widow about his loss, or possibly that Black Widow is holding onto the compass after Captain America meets his fate.

While fans have been speculating that Captain America will fall in the fourth Avengers movie for some time, speculation became rampant following Chris Evans’ goodbye to the character on social media after finishing filming on Endgame.

“Officially wrapped on Avengers 4,” Evans wrote. “It was an emotional day to say the least. Playing this role over the last 8 years has been an honor. To everyone in front of the camera, behind the camera, and in the audience, thank you for the memories! Eternally grateful.”

At a convention soon after, he tried to walk back that impression.

“I should clarify that I know I did tweet something that made a lot of people think that it was in someway a spoiler,” Evans said. “I should clarify that regardless of how Avengers 4 ends, I would have tweeted the exact same thing. That last day of filming was a very emotional day and it was the culmination of almost 10 years of filming and 22 movies, this unbelievable tapestry.

“You feel a lot more emotions than I think even I thought I’d feel. And I felt it was appropriate to share the gratitude. I know it had a ripple effect but I am neither confirming or denying anything.”

Do you think Captain America is going to die in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know what you think in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters on April 26, 2019.

Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8, 2019, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th, 2019.