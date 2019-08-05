Avengers: Endgame Fan Notices Captain America’s Shield Apparently Fixes Itself During Final Battle

Even when you’re the biggest film of all time, there’s always the chance for a little mistake and that appears to be the case with Avengers: Endgame. Now that fans have nearly had a week to go through the film after it’s been released digitally, one eagle-eyed Avengers fan noticed that Captain America’s (Chris Evans) shield apparently fixed itself in one of the movie’s most integral moments.

Right after Thanos (Josh Brolin) beats the ever-loving crap out of Steve Rogers and breaks his shield in half, everyone dusted — and then some — arrive through portals and it’s here Captain America’s shield magically reappears whole, as you can see in the picture below.

Though many thought Captain Americawould be the one to lay down his life warding off Thanos, the shield-wielding character managed to make it all the way through the movie, eventually passing down his shield to Sam Wilson (Anthony Mackie). Thanks to the wonders of time travel, Cap is now an elderly man in the present timeline — apparently one of two Captain Americas, as explained by Avengers: Endgame writer Stephen McFeely.

“Here’s how we reconcile it. We think there have always been two Caps from 1945 to, say, now, and we just didn’t know that. That’s the loop, right?” McFeely told Backstory Magazine. “It’s not Back to the Future rules, it’s branch reality rules. This is not stepping on a butterfly that turns the world into Biff’s casino. You can’t alter your future by going back to the past. We sort of created our own time travel rules wherein, as the Ancient One says, if you remove an Infinity Stone from a timeline, that creates a branch reality.”

