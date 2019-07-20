Watch Captain America Pick Up Mjolnir in Officially Released Avengers: Endgame Scene

Disney and Marvel Studios are ramping up promotion of Avengers: Endgame as the film’s digital release looms near, and that includes sharing official clips of fan-favorite scenes in advance of release. While there have been any number of unofficial uploads in the past, and small amounts of footage from various scenes composited into trailers, this is the first time the companies have officially released the scene where Chris Evans’ Captain America picks up Mjolnir at a pivotal moment in the film.

The scene, which you can check out above, comes at the end of the film as Thanos from the past takes on the Avengers of the present. Not only does Thanos has the element of surprise on his side, but he has an infiltrator on the inside in the form of past Nebula, and an army of Chitauri at his command thanks to the fact that the Battle of New York had yet to happen in his original timeline. (All of the time travel stuff makes things pretty wonky, but if you’ve seen the movie, all of this should make sense. And if you haven’t, well, good luck.)

As the group takes on Thanos, Thor begins with past Mjolnir in addition to Stormbreaker, but he quickly loses Mjolnir during the fight. When it looks like Thanos has the upper hand, nearly pushing Stormbreaker into Thor’s chest, it’s revealed that… someone… is picking up Mjolnir, after which the hammer slams into Thanos, stopping him from killing the God of Thunder. It then recalls into the hands of none other than Steve Rogers, with Thor saying, “I knew it!” The official high-definition clip of the scene stops shortly after Captain America rushes the Mad Titan, spinning the hammer to ultimately hit Thanos with a massive uppercut.

Avengers: Endgame is due out digitally on July 30th ahead of a home media release on August 13th. Spider-Man: Far From Home is now showing in theaters.