‘Avengers: Endgame’ Theory Seemingly Confirmed By New Footage

It looks like a popular theory based on Avengers: Endgame trailers has been confirmed by the most recent footage. Early on, many speculated that the Russo Brothers and Marvel Studios would feed fans fake footage to keep them off of the scent of true spoilers. Now, it seems a shot of the heroes outside of the Avengers HQ in upstate New York did indeed edit a character out of the shot despite their presence in the actual footage.

Potential spoilers for Avengers: Endgame follow. Major spoilers!

In a shot outside of Avengers HQ, Steve Rogers, James Rhodes, Natasha Romanov, and Bruce Banner are seen witnessing an arrival from above of some sort. Some speculated this would be Captain Marvel. Others think it might be Thanos. However, a gap between two of the characters in the frame lead fans to believe another hero had been edited out.

Now, it seems clear that Captain Marvel was edited out of this shot.

First of all, she was seen meeting the heroes at Avengers HQ in the post-credits scene of the Captain Marvel movie. However, a new few frames a TV spot seem to show the heroine fully suited up and ready for the arrival of some sort of flying craft.

Check out the Captain Marvel image from an Avengers: Endgame TV spot below.

The above screenshot was captured by a Marvel fan on Reddit. The link to the photo is perfectly captioned, “Are you sure they’re on our side?”

This seems to be spot on — adding dialogue to the moment where Captain Marvel meets the likes of Tony Stark and/or Nebula for the first time. Footage from the film has those characters trapped in space but Nebula has been seen in trailers and clips interacting with the Avengers at the headquarters. She is guaranteed to make it to Earth. Tony’s fate remains uncertain.

“We can’t get any of the specific details on [Captain Marvel’s role],” Joe Russo told ComicBook.com. “I will say that we shot her scenes prior to that movie actually shooting.”

Now, we know, Captain Marvel was probably edited out of the shot of the heroes outside of Avengers HQ. How much more fake footage did the directing duo Anthony Russo and Joe Russo cook up with Marvel Studios?

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26.