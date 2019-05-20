Avengers: Endgame VFX Supervisor on Further Exploring Captain Marvel’s Powers

When it comes to the Marvel Cinematic Universe, no hero has had a bigger year than Captain Marvel (Brie Larson). Not only did Carol Danvers get her own record-setting solo film in March, but the cosmic titan also helped the Avengers take down Thanos (Josh Brolin) once and for all in Avengers: Endgame. Because of the process of production scheduling, Larson actually filmed a lot of her Endgame scenes prior to principal photography kicking off on Captain Marvel.

Fortunately enough for those involved in the post-production process, the scheduling ended up working out just fine. The team at Weta Digital was able to finish their work on Avengers: Infinity War — a film Captain Marvel was absent from entirely — prior to starting Endgame, despite the two being filmed back to back. Thanks to the magic of post-scheduling, it gave the Captain Marvel crew time to get the ball rolling, allowing visual effects supervisor Matt Aitken and his team to use reference shots from Captain Marvel on their take of the fan-favorite character.

“We were sent works in progress of shots from the Captain Marvel movie so that we could see how that team were developing, particularly the look of her binary effect,” Aitken, visual effects supervisor at Weta, told ComicBook.com. “We needed to make sure that she was recognizable with that. We kind of came up with our own version of that [the binary effect] because we needed to make it work in-house with our own software and pipeline, but we were getting very spoiler-ific shots as her show was being developed.”

Aitken then revealed that the uniform that fans saw in Avengers: Endgame was entirely computer-generated, as Larson had worn the same suit on the set of Endgame as she did in Captain Marvel.

“She was filmed with her physical costume with a great costume from the costume department,” Aitken reveals. “But after her sequences were filmed, it was decided by the filmmakers that her costume needed to be more different from the costume that she was wearing in the 25 years ago, whatever the era of the Captain Marvel movie. So we ended up replacing her costume with a CG suit for all her shots.”

Avengers: Endgame is now showing. Captain Marvel will be released digitally on May 28th ahead of a home media release on June 11th.