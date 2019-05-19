Captain Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame Suit was Entirely CG

After debuting in her own film just a few months earlier, Carol Danvers, better known as Captain Marvel, certainly made an impression on the rest of Earth’s Mightiest Heroes in Avengers: Endgame. She brought the power she promised, as well as a sweet new haircut and an updated take on her classic suit. However, as it turns out, she didn’t always have that suit in Endgame. In fact, the whole thing was added in the post-production process.

After the release of the movie, ComicBook.com’s Adam Barnhardt had the chance to chat with Weta Digital’s Matt Aitken, a VFX supervisor on Avengers: Endgame. When the topic of working Captain Marvel into the story came up, Aitken explained that there were some changes made after they shot her initial scenes.

Remember, most of Endgame was shot before Captain Marvel, and Brie Larson filmed all of her scenes for the movie in the same suit she wore for her solo outing. When everything came together, the creative team thought it was strange for the character to have the exact same suit for 25 years, so they made a suit on their computers and added it to Carol in post.

“And then she was filmed with her physical costume with a great costume from the costume department, but after her sequences were filmed, it was decided by the filmmakers that her costume needed to be more different from the costume that she was wearing in the 25 years ago, whatever the era of Captain Marvel, the Captain Marvel movie,” Aitken explained. “So we ended up replacing her costume with a CG suit for all her shots.”

So when you see all of those gold shoulder pads and updated logos, they were created entirely by computers. Those kind of CG details are all around movies like Avengers: Endgame, they’re just much harder to notice with the naked eye. All of the Quantum Realm suits were made with VFX as well.

