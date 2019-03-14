‘Avengers: Endgame’ Trailer Has Fans Shipping Captain Marvel, Thor

Avengers: Endgame is moving into its actual endgame. The film is set to hit theaters in over a month, so the team at Marvel Studios released a new trailer to celebrate… and it has introduced a new ship into the MCU.

So, if you are ready to move on from Tony and Pepper, no worries. It seems netizens are convinced Captain Marvel and Thor are about to become a new ‘it’ item.

The whole thing began at the end of the Avengers: Endgame trailer. Fans watched as the reel set up the MCU’s epic battle to save the universe from Thanos at last, but fans directed their focus to the trailer’s tag scene. It ended with a short add-on starring Carol Danver and Thor.

The scene, which can be seen above, shows Thor dressed down in a hoodie approached Carol from behind. Captain Marvel turns as the Asgardian approaches, and he stops before her. With a hand reached out, Thor summons his weapon to his hand, and Carol doesn’t even so much as flinch. They lock eyes with Natasha standing to the side, and Thor ends the standoff with an easy smile.

“I like this one,” the king admits, and the whole comic fandom exploded into feels.

As you can see in the slides below, fans are obsessed with the meeting and all its interpretations. While some fans are simply happy to see the overpowered space travelers meeting up, others think a budding romance could sprout between them. Now, those fans will have to wait and see if the ship sets sail when Avengers: Endgame releases this April… or if Captain Marvel will go higher, further, faster without the OG Avenger.

Avengers: Endgame is set to hit theaters on April 26th. You can check out the debut of Carol Danvers in Captain Marvel, now playing in theaters.

THOR IS SMILING!!!!! FOR THE FIRST TIME IN AGES!!!! carol did THAT! ?????? #avengersendgame pic.twitter.com/LE5HQx4GPR — ???? saw captain marvel ︽✵︽ (@CAPTAlNERD) March 14, 2019

THOR APPROACHING CAROL AND CAROL SLOWLY TURNING AROUND AND THOR SUMMONING HIS HAMMER AND CAROL NOT EVEN FLINCHING AND THEN SMIRKING AT THOR AND THOR SAYING “I LIKE THIS ONE” AND SMILING BACK!!!! BITCH!!!! THEY ARE GOING TO DEFEAT THANOS TOGETHER!!!! #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/sFru82nqOL — ｊａｙ . (@symbiogans) March 14, 2019

Thor is all of us.



Me too, Thor. Me too.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/Xapr0W8Rwr — Map Of The Soul | OT7 ? (@skrfrbts) March 14, 2019

GUYS I WANT TO TAKE THOR HOME AND PROTECT HER WITH ALL MY HEART TOO BAD HE’S TO BUSY PROTECTING THE UNIVERSE #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/M5udbQmuuC — cristy ??‍♂️ (@TaylorUnicorn13) March 14, 2019

Heart Eyes Everywhere

MY TWO SPACE ANGEL GLOW BABIES HAVE MET AT LAST #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/jxfpKvgKAV — Jenna Guillaume (@JennaGuillaume) March 14, 2019

Thor: I like this one.

Marvel Fans: We like this one too.#AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/2A0T4xJ5Pi — AK Khan (@akkhan2211) March 14, 2019

I can feel the power in these photos #AvengersEndgame pic.twitter.com/wI0CcsNpHG — ☀️chachi // SAW CAPTAIN MARVEL (@quakeson) March 14, 2019

