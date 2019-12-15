Captain Marvel Star Brie Larson Issues Challenge to Captain America Star Chris Evans

For just a handful of sequences, fans got to see the “Captains” of the Marvel Cinematic Universe – Carol Danvers/Captain Marvel (Brie Larson) and Steve Rogers/Captain America (Chris Evans) share the screen together in this year’s Avengers: Endgame. While we probably won’t get to see more onscreen interactions between Steve and Carol – largely due to Steve essentially retiring at the end of Endgame – it looks like the duo are still interacting in some pretty endearing ways. Over the weekend, Larson took to Twitter to challenge Evans to a 3-D word hunt, which asks you to find as many words as possible within 18 randomly-connected letters. Evans subsequently asked if there was a “time limit” to the puzzle, and asked Larson how many words she already found.

Is there a time limit? Cause I’ll stare at this for the next 3 days otherwise. How many did you find? Just so I know what I’m up against. https://t.co/0LNugXz57p — Chris Evans (@ChrisEvans) December 15, 2019

The exchange has gotten quite a lot of responses on social media, with many fans finding it adorable that Larson is challenging Evans to a puzzle contest. The duo – who previously also appeared in Scott Pilgrim vs. The World together – have expressed a love for each other in the past.

“I cannot say enough about Brie Larson,” Evans said when Larson was first circling the Captain Marvel role. “I think she’s phenomenal, and I really hope that happens.”

And while Evans’ Captain America has definitely been a staple of the MCU over its first decade, it sounds like Larson’s Captain Marvel will soon be “at the forefront” of the franchise in the future.

“When we found out that Brie Larson might be interested in joining our world, we had a number of meetings.” Marvel Studios president Kevin Feige said in one of Captain Marvel‘s tie-in specials. “She was a huge fan of the character in the comics. One of the highlights of my career at Marvel was introducing her at Comic-Con and having her come out on stage and stand there with literally almost everybody else from our movies. There she was at the forefront, and it was a great foreshadowing – not just for how audiences are going to embrace Brie as this character, but also for how Captain Marvel is about to take the lead and be at the forefront of the entire Cinematic Universe.”

