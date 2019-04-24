‘Avengers: Endgame’ Is Already Certified Fresh on Rotten Tomatoes

The reviews for Avengers: Endgame started surfacing earlier in the night and just like that, the film has earned its first major distinction. Moments ago, Rotten Tomatoes announced that the film had been Certified Fresh at 98%, the same score it debuted with 85 reviews submitted. Since it’s been Certified Fresh, it has dropped one percentage point, now hovering at 97% with 89 reviews submitted as of this writing.

Out of the 89 reviews submitted, only three are “Rotten.” One dissenting opinion says the movie is disappointing as a “direct result of Infinity War being so great” while another says the movie is interrupted by “faux-improvised humor” throughout.

At 97% Certified Fresh, Endgame is now tied with Black Panther for being the highest-rated film in the Marvel Cinematic Universe on the review-aggregating site. It’s the 20th “Certified Fresh” movie from Marvel Studios with the only two flicks not earning the honor being Thor: The Dark World and The Incredible Hulk.

The movie is set to make unprecedented money at the box office, with some reports suggest the film could earn upwards of $1 billion worldwide during its debut outing. In contrast, the current worldwide opening record is held by Avengers: Infinity War, which made $647.5 in its opening weekend.

The synopsis for Avengers: Endgame can be found below.

“After the devastating events of Avengers: Infinity War (2018), the universe is in ruins due to the efforts of the Mad Titan, Thanos. With the help of remaining allies, the Avengers must assemble once more in order to undo Thanos’ actions and restore order to the universe once and for all, no matter what consequences may be in store.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26th and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 2nd.

