Fan Points Out ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Posters Are Perfectly Balanced

With one month left to go until Avengers: Endgame hits theaters, the team at Marvel Studios decided to go ahead and break the internet earlier today by releasing character posters for those involved in the upcoming Avengers blockbuster. There were two sets involved — those still living, who appear in full color on the posters and those either killed by Thanos (Josh Brolin) himself or dusted away in The Snap, who appear in black and white.

As one eagle-eyed Reddit user noticed, there’s exactly the same amount of both saturated and colorless photos — balanced, just as the Mad Titan intended it to be. Knowing how meticulous Marvel Studio has been with their marketing for this movie, it’s likely this was a movie thought out and planned, especially when consider some of the characters who didn’t get a poster.

While the likes of Gamora (Zoe Saldana) and Loki (Tom Hiddleston) were killed prior to The Decimation, characters such as Hank Pym (Michael Douglas), Janet Van Dyne (Michelle Pfeiffer), and Maria Hill (Cobie Smulders) missed out on their own posters entirely. Though the posters largely ended up as expected, the inclusion of Tessa Thompson’s Valkyrie was arguably the most surprising addition, confirming the character made it through the events of Avengers: Infinity War.

Within the Marvel Cinematic Universe, Valkyrie presumably escaped the Asgardian refugee vessel, luckily falling into the half of Asgardians that Thanos didn’t kill. In a previous interview, Thompson admitted it’d “be fun” to see Valkyrie’s arrival on Earth and her reaction to the human race.

“I think it’d be fun to see her on Earth,” she added. “I think it would be fun to see her in more unexpected team-ups, because she has such a sort of brash, particular personality. It’d be funny to see her in the MCU, seeing who she gets along with, who she maybe doesn’t get along with. I think the possibilities are wide open.”

Captain Marvel is in theaters now and will be followed by Avengers: Endgame on April 26th.

