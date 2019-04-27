New Avengers: Endgame Character Posters Released

Even though Avengers: Endgame has now been released in most markets across the globe, Marvel Studios continues its massive marketing push as it works to turn the blockbuster into the biggest to ever hit theaters. After the movie was released in theaters domestically yesterday, Marvel Studios unveiled a set of character posters from fan art maestro BossLogic.

Each of the original Avengers appears their own poster, with shots of the character throughout their time in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

Videos by ComicBook.com

As of this writing, Endgame is on pace to haul in over $340 million stateside this weekend, and eyeing a global opening of $1.1 billion, which would shatter records on both fronts.

Keep scrolling to see all of the new character posters from BossLogic and let us know which one is your favorite in the comments below!

Avengers: Endgame is now in theaters.

—–

Have you subscribed to ComicBook Nation, the official Podcast of ComicBook.com yet? Check it out by clicking here or listen below.

In this latest episode, we go all in on Avengers: Endgame! This is the spoiler-filled discussion you’ve been waiting for after coming out of the movie and we cover a ton of ground. Make sure to subscribe now and never miss an episode!

Iron Man

Captain America

Thor

The Hulk

Black Widow

Ronin