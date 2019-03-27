‘Avengers: Endgame’ Character Posters Transformed Into a Head-Turning Motion Poster

Marvel Studios revealed quite the surprise on Tuesday, sharing 32 new character posters for the anticipated blockbuster, Avengers: Endgame. Exactly half of the posters included characters that were still alive following Thanos’ snap, while the other half featured heroes that were lost. Those that were alive had posters in full color, while the fallen characters were in black and white.

Of course, after the posters made their way online, fans everywhere began looking for clues and common themes throughout the posters, hoping to find any hints about the movie. There didn’t seem to be much to find, outside of the reveal that Shuri died in the Snap. However, one fan has made an interesting observation about the characters in the posters, and turned them into an animation.

A Reddit user named Panda_hat shared a motion poster that includes all 32 character images, flipping quickly through each of the face. The order in which the posters appear make it seem as though the face in the poster is slowly turning from left to right. Check it out below!

Most of the characters are facing left, with only a few looking to the right. Though it’s clear when looking at this animation that some are looking closer to the camera, while others are staring to either side.

This probably doesn’t mean anything at all when it comes to Endgame. It isn’t supposed to symbolize the characters turning Thanos to the next big threat of the MCU. And it’s not even like the turn in any kind of order. These are just portraits, and some face a different way than others. That’s it, nothing else to take away.

That said, it’s still pretty cool to see them slowly turn across the poster. What other movie even as 32 different posters to use for an effect like this? Well, besides the Hellboy reboot, which seems intent on releasing three new posters each and every day until its release.

What do you think of the new posters? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

