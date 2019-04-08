‘Avengers: Endgame’ Announces Chinese Fan Event With New Character Posters

There has been absolutely no shortage of Avengers: Endgame posters over the course of the last week. It started with a set of 32 individual character posters highlighting the remaining heroes of the Marvel Cinematic Universe, as well as their fallen comrades. Not long after that, Russia and China also got exclusive theatrical posters for the film, the latter of which confirmed the April 24 release date in the country. Now to end the week, and celebrate the anticipated Chinese release, five more character posters have come to light.

On Friday afternoon, the official Disney Instagram account shared the five posters, which were used to announce an upcoming fan event in Shanghai. The posters consisted of five different Marvel Studios heroes — Hawkeye, Thor, Iron Man, Captain America, and Ant-Man — all looking out over the city skyline.

“Check out these [Avengers: Endgame] posters that were used to announced a fan event in Shanghai,” Disney wrote in the post.

If you’ve been paying close attention to all of the Avengers: Endgame promo art pieces that have been arriving online in the recent week’s you’ll probably recognize these five posters. Before the five individual images were released, all five characters were part of one large banner, where they all stood side-by-side in the same position, with the sunset out in front of them. The banner was chopped up and tweaked in order to change into the character posters.

It may seem odd that Ant-Man is involved in this series, as the other four heroes included are part of the original six Avengers. Ant-Man is the only new addition to the team here, perhaps teasing a larger role for the character in Endgame. Then again, his inclusion could just be boiled down to the fact that he’s one of the few remaining heroes with a full and recognizable suit.

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th.

