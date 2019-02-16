New ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Leak Reveals Surprising Return

The Avengers: Endgame toys continue to spill out with potential spoilers for the upcoming Marvel Studios film.

Now, a new LEGO catalog seems to have spoiled the return of a shocking army. As many are expecting to see time travel become a factor, the enemies from the Battle of New York might be on their way to another Avengers movie. In an Instagram post containing a look at a LEGO set which has not yet been released, minifigures consistent with previous minifigure designs of the Chitauri (the alien army Thanos provided to Loki in The Avengers) are included in the set.

Check out the post revealing three Avengers: Endgame LEGO sets below:

If the Chitauri do ultimately play a part in Avengers: Endgame, it is entirely possible that the heroes head back in time to the Battle of New York as a means to travel through the wormhole opened by the Tesseract above New York City. After heading through this portal to the cosmos, they should then be able to find Thanos for a fight which could stop him before he begins his quest for the Infinity Stones, seeing as he was pulling the strings with Loki in 2012’s The Avengers all along.

It’s worth noting, the Chitauri also appeared in Avengers: Infinity War when a flashback sequence explained Thanos’ relationship with Gamora as he raided her home planet.

While the details of Avengers: Endgame are inevitably being kept a secret, the directors of the upcoming film, Anthony Russo and Joe Russo, opened up about their approach to the biggest movie in Marvel’s history.

“You can’t chase bigger because you get yourself into trouble,” Joe Russo told Comicbook.com of Avengers: Endgame. “What you can chase is story telling. So, everything for us is based on the story. Obviously, this is larger in scale than Civil War because we have more than double the amount of characters in it, and it’s Thanos, and it’s cosmic. The stakes are the universe. You can’t get much bigger than that.”

Avengers: Infinity War is now available on home video. Upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Avengers: Endgame on April 26th, and Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.