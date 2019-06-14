Avengers: Endgame Star Chris Hemsworth Shares Extended Version of Fat Thor Singing Johnny Cash’s Hurt

Fat Thor is sweeping the nation! In Avengers: Endgame, it’s revealed that five years after the events of Avengers: Infinity War, Thor’s depression over losing to Thanos led to a surprising weight gain and an overall new, unkempt look. People have fallen in love with Thor’s relatability, and thankfully, Chris Hemsworth continues to gift the world with Thor-related content. This week, he shared a clip of himself as Thor singing Johnny Cash’s version of “Hurt” during a visit to the Tonight Show with Jimmy Fallon. Hemsworth has since shared a longer version of the video to Instagram.

“Not sure why everyone’s so worried about Thor, he’s fine guys…,” Hemsworth wrote.

Many people commented on the video, including one of Hemsworth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-stars.

“Hahaaaha this is genius,” Chirs Pratt (Peter Quill/Star-Lord) wrote.

“I hear ya!,” singer Leon Bridges added.

“Dude. New Career move coming soon?????,” Hemsworth’s stylist, Samantha McMillen, asked.

During his Fallon interview, Hemsworth explained the song choice.

“What else but Johnny Cash, ‘Hurt’? It’s the saddest song in the world,” he shared.

There has been much discussion surrounding Hemsworth’s new look in Avengers: Endgame, but the general consensus is that it was an accurate depiction of depression with only a few bumps along the way. Comicbook.com’s Adam Barnhardt wrote about Thor’s transformation, which you can read here.

Man fans have also gravitated to Fat Thor, making him a popular new cosplay choice. Check out some fun Thor costumes here.

In addition to Hemsworth, Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame is still playing in theaters everywhere. Other Marvel Cinematic Universe films include Captain Marvel, which is now available on DVD and Blu-ray, and Spider-Man Far From Home, which lands in theaters on July 2nd.