‘Avengers’ Star Chris Hemsworth Interested in Playing James Bond

Avengers star Chris Hemsworth would “love” to be the next Bond, James Bond.

“When we were shooting Rush someone had said that and I thought, ‘Cool, if this is my audition tape, then great,’” the Australian actor told Balance, citing the Ron Howard-directed formula one racing movie, where Hemsworth played debonair Englishman James Hunt. “I don’t think you’ll ever meet anyone who doesn’t want to have a crack at James Bond. I’d love to do it.”

Should Hemsworth win the role, the 35-year-old super star would be the second Australian actor to portray the super-spy, following On Her Majesty’s Secret Service leading man George Robert Lazenby.

But landing such an iconic role is “up to so many elements and is way beyond myself; it’s not one you can pitch yourself on to either,” Hemsworth said.

“It’s something that the community of Bond fans, [franchise producer] Barbara Broccoli and the whole crew there agree on, and it has to be a very organic decision from them. There have been a lot of names thrown out there and a lot of brilliant people can tackle that one.”

It’s starring roles like Rush that Hemsworth argues helped prevent his typecasting as being capable of only playing beefy Shakespearean superhero Thor, who next returns to help save the universe in Marvel Studios’ Avengers: Endgame.

“Rush was straight off the back of Thor and when I faced my biggest wall of typecasting,” Hemsworth said. “Going into any meeting or casting, the preconception from the director was that I was a larger body-building, superhero character and that was all I could play. So the idea of playing a lean racing car driver was a hurdle I had to get over.”

With the role of James Bond up for grabs after the looming exit of the 51-year-old Daniel Craig, who next steps into the role a fifth time in the Cary Joji Fukunaga-directed Bond 25, numerous Hollywood heavyhitters have expressed their interest in playing the new 007, including Superman star Henry Cavill and Hemsworth’s Marvel Cinematic Universe co-star Tom Holland.

“I really want to be James Bond,” the Spider-Man star said during a Facebook live stream in 2017. “Sony makes those movies. I’ve told them to make it happen.”

Avengers: Endgame opens April 26. Hemsworth next headlines Men in Black: International, out June 14, where he reunites with Thor: Ragnarok and Endgame co-star Tessa Thompson.

