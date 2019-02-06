‘Avengers: Endgame’: Chris Pratt Says Everything Promised Is Delivered and so Much More

#AvengersEndGame SCOOP FROM STAR-LORD HIMSELF: “I am a vault of information that would break the internet…everything it promises in the previous movie, it delivers on and so much more.” @prattprattpratt //t.co/LUKfafEEKb okayyy…it was a half scoop but we are SO READY! pic.twitter.com/8hojftq1qa — Good Morning America (@GMA) February 5, 2019

Marvel star Chris Pratt is promising that Avengers: Endgame won’t disappoint after all of the hype built by Avengers: Infinity War.

Pratt appeared on ABC’s Good Morning America to promote his new animated feature film The LEGO Movie 2: The Second Part. Host Michael Strahan couldn’t help but ask about Endgame.

“I could tell you so much,” Pratt said. “I am a vault of information that would break the internet. But all I really should say is it’s coming out this year and everyone in the world is going to see it…and everything it promises in the previous movie, it delivers on and so much more.”

In another interview, Pratt said he’s not worried about any repercussions from Star-Lord’s questionable behavior in Avengers: Infinity War.

“Oh no, I’m not nervous at all about Endgame coming out,” Pratt said. “I think it’s totally true, and I personally feel the same as everyone else about Star-Lord. But I know things, ok? And I feel like audiences are gonna be blown away when this next film comes out.”

Pratt’s LEGO Movie co-star Elizabeth Banks wondered if there may be forgiveness in Star-Lord’s future.

“I don’t even know,” Pratt said. “Even if it’s not, it was worth it, because this is an experience for fans that truly never will be matched again in the history of cinema.”

Many fans blame Thanos’ victory in Infinity War on Peter Quill’s emotional meltdown on the planet Titan. Infinity War directors Joe and Anthony Russo confirmed that Quill losing his cool was a crucial moment, ruining a solid plan to stop Thanos.

That was the turning point of that scene,” Joe Russo said during a post-screening Q&A. “Again, these are flawed characters that make emotional choices, human choices. Had Quill not done that, the movie might have ended right there.”

“That moment is very emotionally truthful, and I think that’s why we bought it in the moment and that’s why we loved it as a storytelling point because it made him so vulnerable,” Anthony Russo added

Still, some fans believe that Star-Lord’s actions were for the better.

What do you think of Star-Lord’s actions in Avengers: Infinity War? Do you think he’ll be redeemed in Avengers: Endgame? Let us know in the comments!

Avengers: Endgame opens in theaters April 26th;

Other upcoming Marvel Cinematic Universe movies include Captain Marvel on March 8th, Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.