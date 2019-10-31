Avengers: Endgame Comparison Shows How Much Iron Man’s Universe Has Grown

Avengers: Endgame has been available for home viewing for a few months now, and fans are still noticing new details and making some apt comparisons to Marvel’s previous films. One fan recently took to the r/MarvelStudios subreddit, a place “dedicated to Marvel Studios and the Marvel Cinematic Universe as a whole,” to show how much Iron Man/Tony Stark’s (Robert Downey Jr.) circle has grown since Iron Man was released in 2008. The character has come a long way from his days of superhero-ing alone.

“Part of a bigger universe, he just didn’t know it yet,” u/EverySir wrote.

Many fans commented on the post, which currently has over 15,000 upvotes:

“Perhaps the endgame is the friends we made along the way,” u/Jeroz joked.

“Imagine being a superhero for 15 years. That must take a toll, and it’s not like he started young either,” u/keibtang pointed out.

“Has anyone ever thought about the amount of abdominal strength Star-Lord must have to fly horizontally when his propulsion is in his feet and there is no suit to support him,” u/pattyice124 wondered.

