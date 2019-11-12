Avengers: Endgame Concept Art Shows Black Widow With Ronin-Inspired Mask

Marvel’s Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie has already proven to be a treasure trove about the making of the highest grossing film of all time. Among the many pieces of interesting art in the book are a slew of alternate designs for the Quantum suits, Wakandan mechs and robot panthers, and Thanos looking like a king. There’s even more to behold though, including character designs that bear a striking resemblance to some that made it into the final film, so much so that it’s a real chicken or the egg situation about which came first.

In the pages of the giant ‘Making Of’ tome, each of the Avengers characters is given their own section where a variety of styles and options are on display for how their looks in the film evolved over the course of pre-production. Black Widow‘s section in the book (starting at the 1:58 marker in the video above) features mostly routine outfit designs for the character, the kind that are pretty par for the course with the character’s look throughout the Marvel Cinematic Universe; however, the final pages of the Black Widow chapter features something completely absent from Avengers: Endgame, a mask and hood combo completely covering Natasha’s face.

Not only does this headpiece obscure Widow’s face, but it has the same features and color scheme as the mask Jeremy Renner’s Hawkeye wears while running around the world under his Ronin alias. It’s unclear which of these designs was first conceived for which character, but at a time they had similar looks. It’s also unclear why these designs was put together for Natasha, perhaps she teamed up with Clint or was originally supposed to go down the dark path where he fled in the final film. In the meantime, check out the alternate design and ponder what might have been!

Avengers: Endgame is now available wherever movies are sold and will be available to stream on Disney+ when it launches November 12th. Avengers: Endgame – The Art of the Movie is due out November 19th and can be pre-ordered here.

What do you think about the alternate costumes for Black Widow in Avengers: Endgame? Do you think she may have been the original Ronin for the film? Sound off in the comments below!