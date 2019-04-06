Avengers Costumes on Full Display at ‘Avengers: Endgame’ Junket

The press tour for Avengers: Endgame is officially underway as Marvel Studios has invited members of the press to the Disney lot in Burbank to chat about the upcoming blockbuster. Prior to actual junkets kicking off later tonight, press received access to an area where the costumes used in the filming of Avengers: Endgame were currently on display. ComicBook.com’s Brandon Davis has been on hand in Burbank all weekend and was able to snap quick close-ups of the suits used in the latest Avengers flick.

While nothing completely revolutionary was revealed by having the costumes on display, it’s interesting that the studio apparently chose to display the suit Carol Danvers (Brie Larson) wore in Captain Marvel instead of the new one fans saw in the movie’s post-credits scene and in the Avengers: Endgame “special look” teaser released earlier this week.

Also of note is the fact that no sets of Iron Man armor were on hand, or at least the pieces they use for practical effects. Rather, the Tony Stark (Robert Downey Jr.) mannequin was adorned with street clothes with his nano-tech reactor in the middle of his chest. It appears Bruce Banner’s (Mark Ruffalo) mannequin also had the dress suit the character wore at the beginning of Avengers: Infinity War as well. You can check out close-up pictures of Ronin’s new suit here.

Avengers: Endgame stars Robert Downey Jr. (Iron Man), Chris Evans (Captain America), Josh Brolin (Thanos), Scarlett Johansson (Black Widow), Chris Hemsworth (Thor), Jeremy Renner (Hawkeye), Brie Larson (Captain Marvel), Danai Gurira (Okoye), Paul Rudd (Ant-Man), Karen Gillan (Nebula), Mark Ruffalo (Hulk), Don Cheadle (War Machine), Tessa Thompson (Valkyrie), and Bradley Cooper (Rocket Raccoon).

Avengers: Endgame hits theaters on April 26th and will be followed by Spider-Man: Far From Home on July 5th.

