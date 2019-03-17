‘Avengers: Endgame’: Despite Mark Ruffalo’s Pleas, the Russos Confirm He’s Still “Fired”

The ongoing saga of Mark Ruffalo’s firing from the Marvel Cinematic Universe and his subsequent unemployment took another turn this week with the release of the new Avengers: Endgame trailer. Bruce Banner makes an appearance in the new footage, indicating that Ruffalo might not have been fired after spilling spoilers.

But it sounds like directors Joe and Anthony Russo do not forgive or forget. Ruffalo might make an appearance in the sequel to Avengers: Infinity War, but that doesn’t mean he’s sticking around for long. After Ruffalo posted about the trailer on social media, the Russos had a humorous response that should make the Hulk actor nervous.

View this post on Instagram So I wasn’t fired??? #AvengersEndgame A post shared by Mark Ruffalo (@markruffalo) on Mar 14, 2019 at 6:08am PDT

“Don’t push your luck…” the Russo Brothers wrote on Instagram, letting Ruffalo know that he’s still on watch after his spoiling antics made headlines on entertainment sites throughout the Internet.

The “feud” between Ruffalo and his Avengers directors has been one of the most entertaining aspects of the promotion for both Infinity War and Endgame, and it’s hilarious to see the Russos embracing Ruffalo’s big mouth in such a fashion. After all, this is the guy who accidentally live streamed the beginning of Thor: Ragnarok on his Instagram page from the film’s world premiere.

Ruffalo famously “angered” Don Cheadle during their interview on Good Morning America when he basically revealed the ending for Avengers: Infinity War, saying “everybody dies” months before the film hit theaters.

He then went on The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon to promote a registration initiative for young voters, jokingly revealing the Avengers 4 title before the official announcement, only to be censored. At that point, the Russos jokingly fired Ruffalo, and it’s clear that they’re just having fun with the actor’s reputation and understand the pressure put on everyone involved with the film.

The directors addressed the film’s secrecy and how it affects everyone involved during an Q&A with Collider.

“It is very difficult when your job is to sort of personalize these stories, personalize these characters, and sort of bring all your creative, collaborative energy to a process that lasts many, many months — sometimes more than a year — it’s a big part of your life,” Anthony said.

“So it’s very hard not to talk about this stuff, because you live with it for so long and you live with it so deeply. We have developed a process where you take pressure off of people by letting them know less. It’s less responsibility they have to edit themselves, so we’ve developed an elaborate process by which we try to only let people know what they absolutely need to know. And it makes a little bit easier for them to edit themselves.”

The secrets won’t have to be kept for much longer, as Avengers: Endgame premieres in theaters on April 26th.

